Updates for crops and machinery focus on extremes and automation

The story of farming is the story of advancement, constantly striving for better yields, better genetics, better soil. In the span of some farmers’ lifetimes, agriculture has gone from horses still doing a large amount of the work to towering combines collecting sophisticated data as they harvest fields.

People in agriculture expect those advancements to continue in several areas, including crop technology, equipment and approaches to marketing crops.

Future of crops

Don Ort, a professor of plant biology at the University of Illinois, says crop technology continues to improve in an effort to tackle challenges from changing weather patterns.

“One of the things that we’re most concerned with is adapting to climate change,” he says. “This includes tolerance to heat, tolerance to changing precipitation patterns.”

Ort says this has been a point of emphasis for a while in plant research.

“The amount of early spring rain is something that the global rotation models have been predicting for years,” he says.

The trend has been more intense rainfall events and longer times between them, Ort says, with spring flooding a growing concern.

“The amount of losses due to flooding is now as much as the losses to drought,” he says.

Given the long-term nature of plant breeding cycles and research, Ort says the goal is to think about the future.

“Our job as agricultural researchers is to try to anticipate what our problems are 10 years down the road,” he says.

Ort says crops have come a long way, both in dealing with climate challenges and other improvements.

Management is also part of the picture along with genetics, Ort says. These management decisions are “increasingly important,” and include things like elevating low-lying spots in fields to deal with flooding, or planting crops at times that avoid flowering and reproductive stages during the typical hottest and driest times.

Ort has worked on plant science at Illinois since the early 1980s.

“When I began, there was a lot of things we didn’t know,” he says. “For the last two decades we’ve pretty much known how it works. It’s very gratifying for me to see. Now, how can we improve photosynthetic processes?”

Looking at developing markets for crops in the future, Mac Marshall, vice president of market intelligence at the United Soybean Board, says developing the crop characteristics and traits that meet market demand is a key consideration.

“That’s really the central tenant of our new strategic plan the USB is rolling out this year — taking on even greater importance of understanding end user demand,” he says.

Marshall says this involves recognizing value-added ways to grow and develop crops. One example of this is high oleic soybeans.

“That’s a value-added trait for soy that is highly desired for end users in the food space,” he says.

Diversity in the types of crops grown is important, he says, whether it’s GMO and non-GMO soybeans, or just different varieties with different traits.

“Part of the pillar of building value for the U.S. soy industry is building differentiation,” Marshall says.

Future of equipment

For equipment, Daryl Theis, head of sales and marketing for CLAAS, says he looks at the latest in equipment technology in two related categories — technology that enhances the performance of the equipment and technology that makes operating the equipment easier and less taxing.

He says in the performance category, the company has an automation system that adjusts rotors and parts inside combines in response to the rate of grain coming in.

“It’s sensing the amount of crop coming into the machine, and it’s adjusting,” Theis says. “… It also adjusts how fast the combine is running. It’s adjusting throughput. As these machines get bigger and more complex, they need adjustments and a computer that does that within seconds.”

Another consideration for farmers going forward is fuel cost of equipment.

“We’re getting asked more and more about fuel economy,” Theis says.

One option to help with that is a dynamic power system with machinery that reduces fuel intake when the equipment is under a partial load and doesn’t need full power, improving fuel efficiency. Theis says this technology can lead to a 30% fuel savings, and it makes adjustments faster and more perfectly than someone working the throttle.

“It just amazes me with the technology how quickly it responds,” he says. “We’re talking fractions of a second.”

Another trend is more producers looking to buy equipment with tracks instead of individual tires to reduce compaction, Theis says.

“The tracks really help if it’s a wet spring or wet fall,” he says. “Being able to run a day earlier makes a big difference.”

As far as technology that makes equipment easier to operate, Theis says the focus is on “minimizing human error.” With often long days during planting and harvest, he says increasing automation is helpful. Theis expects greater use of cameras on farm equipment, such as cameras positioned to let farmers know when a silage wagon is full, or on combine augers.

“The number of cameras you can have on your machine continue to go up,” he says.

The rise of automation also extends to preventative maintenance.

“We have systems that automatically grease and lubricate the machines,” Theis says.

Theis says the biggest driver of future equipment technology is the difficulty many farms are having finding labor, especially skilled labor, meaning increasing automation will be welcomed. He expects more automatic steering of equipment in the industry.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” he says.

Theis says farms could even get to a point where tractors automatically move across fields without having a farmer in the cab to supervise.

Also, he expects machinery’s ability to automatically adjust on the fly to increase as sensor systems advance. Currently, the sensor for the automatic adjustment system in combines is in the feeder house.

“In the future, we see that sensor being on the front of the combine,” Theis says. “It’ll be just that much faster.”

He says the rise of automation has led to debate about whether machinery might actually get smaller, but he expects the increasing sizes to continue for now.

“Our view, at least for now, is that machines are going to keep getting larger probably for at least the next five to 10 years,” Theis says.

Of course, simply making equipment bigger and combine heads wider is not always as easy as it seems, he says, and a lot of engineering goes into making sure growing equipment works.

