 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 11, 2022: 'Standing anxiously' at starting line

  • Updated

Just when we start seeing moderately favorable planting conditions, along comes another storm with cold temps to follow. Some NH3 and UAN was applied, but very little field work accomplished as of yet. Many acres of wheat have gotten top-dressed and herbicides applied. Both wheat and rye acres are green and lush but slow to start elongation due to abnormally cool weather periods. Pastures follow that same story line. Cattle are getting as tired of eating hay as those of us setting it out! We're all standing anxiously still at the starting line.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News