April 11, 2022: 'Standing anxiously' at starting line

Just when we start seeing moderately favorable planting conditions, along comes another storm with cold temps to follow. Some NH3 and UAN was applied, but very little field work accomplished as of yet. Many acres of wheat have gotten top-dressed and herbicides applied. Both wheat and rye acres are green and lush but slow to start elongation due to abnormally cool weather periods. Pastures follow that same story line. Cattle are getting as tired of eating hay as those of us setting it out! We're all standing anxiously still at the starting line.
