Aug. 29, 2022: Crops inch toward maturity

This week, our crops are inching even closer to maturity. Part of my territory is doing well still, with a good amount of moisture to help beans set and fill pods on the top of the plants. Other spots in the area are still needing a rain soon to help with this process. The corn in the territory is starting to near black-line, as it is almost fully mature. Combines are not rolling in the area yet, but farmers are starting to pull them out of their sheds in preparation for harvest starting soon.