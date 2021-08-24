It was mostly hot and dry all week, typical August weather. The crops are looking pretty good still. The corn is starting to mature, and the stalks are starting to turn brown. Some guys are starting to chop silage around the area. The beans are really starting to get some size and the pods are filling out nice. Ended the week on Friday night with eight-tenths to 1 inch of rain in most areas. Should really help the crops across the finish line here in a few weeks.
August 23, 2021: Crops nearing finish line