June 27, 2022: Territory could use another rain

A productive week allowed for a good amount of fieldwork to occur, mainly on top-dress corn applications and post-herbicide applications on beans. Most of our crops were already planted, but a few planters were still running some beans as well. Wheat harvest started in full force this past week as well, and double-crop beans are going into the ground this upcoming week. We did catch a few needed rains, but the territory could use another good rain soon to help keep things growing well.