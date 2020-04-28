Robert Alpers farms in Cooper County, near Prairie Home. Alpers and his family grow corn, soybeans and wheat, and they have a cow-calf herd. Alpers started farming full-time in 1975.
April 27, 2020
Last week saw much progress in the fields in the area. A lot of corn went in, and some beans, too. Rain hit Friday and Saturday (April 24-25). With the warm temperatures, hopefully we are running again by the middle of this week.
April 20, 2020
The cold weather last week pretty much put things on hold. There was frost every night. This coming week it’s going to happen. They’re talking temperatures in the 70s, and small chances of rain. Should be a busy time coming.
April 13, 2020
There is a lot of ground ready to plant, but few planters were running. Most are waiting on warmer weather. Most cattle are on grass in our area.
April 6, 2020
We had 0.3 inches of rain a couple of days ago. Lot of pasture and hay fertilizer went on last week. NH3 also. Planters will be running this week if the weather holds.