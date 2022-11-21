Nov. 21, 2022: Running NH3 and fall fertilizer

People are also reading…
While a few fields have crops that still need harvested, for the most part, harvest 2022 has wrapped up in the area. We are now busy running NH3 and fall fertilizer and getting equipment ready for winter.
