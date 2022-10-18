Oct. 17, 2022: Frost kills green in beans

People are also reading…
Corn and bean harvest continues to roll well throughout the region this week. A heavy frost last week helped to kill out the rest of the green in the beans, so there is little holding guys up from getting them cut and harvested. A few days of rain this past week gave guys some much-needed time off and to rest and repair equipment. The rain also helped the wheat that had been planted sprout, and it should start emerging soon. Fall fertilizer is still running in full force this past week also. With the weather forecast, we are looking forward to another productive week.