Oct. 24, 2022: Corn harvest nears wrap-up

People are also reading…
We are all seeing corn and soybean harvest at about the same rate this past week, though we will soon start wrapping up most corn harvest. Fall burndown herbicide applications and fall fertilizer applications were also running strong this past week. We should start seeing fall NH3 applications pick up soon, though we are waiting until we get a bit cooler temps and a little more moisture in the ground. Wheat sowing continues this past week, and the wheat drilled a few weeks ago is starting to poke through the ground and green up this week also.