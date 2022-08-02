Aug. 1, 2022: 10 inches of rain overwhelms some crops

People are also reading…
We got plenty of rain last week. We got 10+ inches of rain, 9.5 inches in about a 12-hour span from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon and the majority being early morning. We had lot of flash flooding happen, and several crop fields flooded. We did get some rain during the day Thursday so hopefully that will wash the mud and dirt of the plants and keep them alive. The crops do look better now that they have some moisture, but there’s corn and beans that are a total loss from being under water.