August 23, 2021: More good weather last week

  • Updated

Last week saw more good weather. The week before we received two separate rains of over an inch. This past week was dry with moderate temps. Soybeans are nearing fully podded, and the early corn appears to be entering the final maturity stages. Later-planted corn will still need another rain. Soybeans will need another rain to help fill pods. Weeds are appearing in soybean fields due to all of the rain we had in July wearing down residual chemicals. Forecast calls for a very hot week with little rain in sight.  

