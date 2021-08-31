 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 30, 2021: Hot temps make pop-up storms

August 30, 2021: Hot temps make pop-up storms

  • Updated

Pretty quiet week around here. Very hot temperatures all week long resulted in several pop-up storms across the area. Crop conditions are similar to last week. A drive across the state on I-70 this weekend showed several corn fields were starting to turn. The forecast calls for milder temps this week, which will be better for soybean pod filling.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News