Pretty quiet week around here. Very hot temperatures all week long resulted in several pop-up storms across the area. Crop conditions are similar to last week. A drive across the state on I-70 this weekend showed several corn fields were starting to turn. The forecast calls for milder temps this week, which will be better for soybean pod filling.
August 30, 2021: Hot temps make pop-up storms
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
We had plenty of drying time last week as temps reached the highest seen all summer. The heat finally broke Friday, and we have had perfect we…
- Updated
Last week saw more good weather. The week before we received two separate rains of over an inch. This past week was dry with moderate temps. S…
- Updated
Another week of warm and dry weather. Fungicide application continues on soybeans. We got 0.5 inch to 1 inch of rain Sunday night, which wil…