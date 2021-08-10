 Skip to main content
August 9, 2021: Rain will 'add the top on a great corn crop'

Another week of warm and dry weather.  Fungicide application continues on soybeans.  We got 0.5 inch to 1 inch of rain Sunday night, which will likely just add the top on a great corn crop. Soybeans are looking much better after the drier stretch.

