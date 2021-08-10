Another week of warm and dry weather. Fungicide application continues on soybeans. We got 0.5 inch to 1 inch of rain Sunday night, which will likely just add the top on a great corn crop. Soybeans are looking much better after the drier stretch.
August 9, 2021: Rain will 'add the top on a great corn crop'
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The rain finally stopped and we saw a dry week for the first time in a while. The corn looks great where it wasn’t flooded or drowned out, lov…
- Updated
We had plenty of drying time last week as temps reached the highest seen all summer. The heat finally broke Friday, and we have had perfect we…