July 26, 2021: Some beans replanted third time

  • Updated

The rain finally stopped and we saw a dry week for the first time in a while. The corn looks great where it wasn’t flooded or drowned out, loving all the heat and moisture. Beans did not look good but are starting to look better, again where they didn’t get flooded out. Corn fungicide applications were being made, and bean fungicide application is not far behind. We did have a number of farmers planting beans last week on flooded-out ground, some for the third time.

