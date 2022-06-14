June 13, 2022: End of first-crop planting in sight

Last week there were spotty showers throughout the region. Some people were able to get in the fields, while others were not. In my area it is still wet. There is corn still being planted and some replant being done. It does look like the rain is going to stop for a week and a half, and it is going to be very hot and dry. I think you will see a lot of people finish up first-crop planting within the next two weeks until wheat harvest starts. Wheat has already started turning colors.
