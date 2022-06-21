June 20, 2022: Able to finish everything

Last week was hot and humid. It was also the first full week of running and we were able to finish up everything. At this point all corn ground is planted and all replant is done. Several people finished planting this past week. There was a lot of hay baled last week. Had a storm come through Thursday evening that had a lot of wind and got less than a tenth of rain. I did not hear of any crop damage in my area, but it did break a lot of branches and blow some trees down. I think there will be some farmers in the area that are going to try and start on wheat this week. Looks like weather in the 90s all week and some slight chances of rain later this week.
