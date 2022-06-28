June 27, 2022: Wheat harvest wrapping up

People are also reading…
There was a lot of wheat cut and second-crop beans planted last week. Wheat harvest will be wrapped up by the end of the week. I am starting to see some beans closing the rows. I would say they are getting close to being done with first post spray on beans. Majority of the corn is in the V1 to V7 stage. Post spray on corn is finishing up and starting to see more top-dressing happening. There was no accumulating rain last week. It’s been over two weeks without rain, and the crops are starting to show some signs of stress. We could use a rain on everything, especially what has been planted in the last two weeks. There are some chances of rain this Friday and Saturday in the forecast. Have a great week.