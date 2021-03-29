Adam Jones farms in St. Charles and Lincoln counties, growing corn, soybeans and some wheat, and raising cattle. He also works for CoBank, in the Farm Credit System, working on financing for cooperatives.
Missouri CropWatch: Adam Jones, East Central
