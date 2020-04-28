Danny Kuenzel farms with family in Franklin and Gasconade counties. He grows corn and soybeans, with some in the Missouri River bottom and some on the hill ground.
April 27, 2020
The first part of the week was excellent for crop planting on corn. Some were planting beans, but most were holding back because of the forecast for 3 inches of rain. Early planted corn done on March 30-31 and April 1 has all emerged, about 2 inches tall and looks to be almost a perfect stand. We received 1.3 to 2 inches of rain Thursday to Saturday (April 23-25), so this week will be slow as the forecasts for rain comes in on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s warming up, but it looks like not much will get done this week.
April 20, 2020
Lots of spraying of burn down for beans along with a few planting beans. We received a few showers, but nothing to slow us down. The corn we planted March 31 and April 1 is about 1 inch to 2 inches tall. All of it should be emerged in a couple more days. Looks to be a good start to the growing season.
April 13, 2020
Very productive week of weather here. Lots of ammonia being applied along with other field work. Some were spraying burndown for no-till corn as the low wind speeds made for ideal conditions. Some, like us, were running the corn planter as much as we could before the rain came. Early corn that we planted is about to emerge. Some warm weather would do wonders, but this week doesn’t look too promising.
April 6, 2020
Looking forward to another growing season — always have to be optimistic it’s going to be better than 2019. Last week some planting activity was going on. A few like us worried about last year’s weather, so when ground conditions dried out we started rolling. After missing the rain over the weekend, things will be rolling full throttle this week. Spraying corn burn-down, running ammonia and planting corn will be the focus of most producers, along with spreading dry fertilizer. Weather forecast looks good this week, little rain and good temperatures!