Several consecutive days of rain have slowed the end of harvest. Most folks are either done or very close to done, but there are still several acres left. A lot of field work has been done on earlier harvested ground, but anything from the middle of harvest on has not been worked. There are also lots of folks wanting to run NH3 but waiting for drier conditions. Early planted wheat looks really good. Forecast calls for a dry week, which should allow most to finish with harvest and hopefully allow the ground to dry enough to run gas.
Nov. 1, 2021:Waiting to 'run gas'
