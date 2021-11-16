Nov. 15, 2021: Lots of high-priced NH3 being applied

An extended dry spell has allowed pretty much everyone to finish harvest over the last week with only a few minor exceptions. Lots of fieldwork also was completed and seems to be nearing an end. Lots of high-priced NH3 has been applied. The run of dry weather seems to have allowed most folks to get done what they wanted to in terms of fieldwork. Only one day of rain in the forecast which should allow for more good field working conditions. As harvest nears the end, yields have been extremely varied. Soybeans were better than expected, while later-planted and hill corn was weaker than most anticipated. The dramatic increase in fertilizer prices and chemicals can be felt among all farmers.
