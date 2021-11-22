We missed a small chance for rain Wednesday, which has allowed work to continue. Harvest is pretty well wrapped up. Field work has continued but also appears to be wrapping up with most ground worked and lots of fertilizer already applied.
Nov, 22, 2021: Rain miss lets work continue
-
- Updated
