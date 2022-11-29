Nov. 28, 2022: Overall, a good year

People are also reading…
Overall this year averaged out to be a good year for us. It seemed as if this spring was more of a challenge getting crops in than some other years. There were a lot of times this spring when we had a one- to two-day planting window. The second week in June things went from being wet to drying up. Depending on if the rain lined up with when it was planted, you could really see a difference in the fields. We also ended up getting the early frost that killed whatever was still growing. Overall, I am satisfied with the crop that was produced this year. I hope everyone else can say the same.