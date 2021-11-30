Nov. 29, 2021: Farming about adapting, adjusting

Normal seems unattainable these days. The spring started off extremely wet and cold. This hampered corn yields more than most realized until we got into the fields at harvest. Soybean yields were better than anticipated, especially given increased weed pressure and limited crop growth due to excessive moisture in July. Harvest seemed to drag on due to replanted and scattered fall rains. Farming is about adapting and adjusting to the situations we are presented, and this was never more true than this year. Thanks to everyone for reading our comments throughout the year and best of luck in ’22!
