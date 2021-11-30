 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021: Farming about adapting, adjusting

Nov. 29, 2021: Farming about adapting, adjusting

  • Updated

Normal seems unattainable these days. The spring started off extremely wet and cold. This hampered corn yields more than most realized until we got into the fields at harvest. Soybean yields were better than anticipated, especially given increased weed pressure and limited crop growth due to excessive moisture in July. Harvest seemed to drag on due to replanted and scattered fall rains. Farming is about adapting and adjusting to the situations we are presented, and this was never more true than this year. Thanks to everyone for reading our comments throughout the year and best of luck in ’22!

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News