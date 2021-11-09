 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021: Long dry streak allows progress

  • Updated

A nice long dry streak has allowed for lots of progress to harvest and other fall field work. Most folks have wrapped up harvest with the exception of later-planted soybeans, which are still a week or so from being ready. Anhydrous application started as ground’s dried out enough to work. A dry forecast should allow for even more field work to continue this week.

