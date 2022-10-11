 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022: Hard frosts kill green corn, beans

Harvest is in full swing. We got two hard frosts this past week that killed any beans and corn that were green. Looks like we might get some rain this Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 11 and 12). Things are really dry.

