Harvest slowed last week with several small, slow soaking rains totaling over an inch for most of the area. Some folks have finished up, while others are down to the last portions. Most corn is done or will be this week. Folks will look to finish up beans as it continues to dry up this week. Fall field work is on hold with the rains last week. The wheat that did get planted looks awesome with the warmer weather and recent rains.
Oct. 18, 2021: Most corn done, beans close to finish
