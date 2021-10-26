 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2021: Most harvest is wrapped

Last week started with a flurry. Those who hadn’t finished harvest were running hard. Lots of dry fertilizer was spread. Those who hadn’t planted wheat earlier were running, and cover crops were going in. Late-week rains brought everything to a halt, and things are still in a holding pattern. Most of harvest is wrapped up, but some acres are still left. A decent amount of field work has occurred, but lots of folks would like to get a lot more done. Fall NH3 application hasn’t really started either, but cooler temps could mean some application if things dry out.

