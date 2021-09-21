 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 20, 2021: Harvest starts fast

Sept. 20, 2021: Harvest starts fast

  • Updated

Corn harvest is off to a fast start. Hot and dry conditions have resulted in the crop drying very quickly in the field. Yields are strong in most areas, with exceptions noted on some hill ground where there were stand issues related to cold, wet ground. Soybean leaves are falling fast with some farmers eyeing the start of beans in the near future. Dry weather is forecast for this week, which should lead to a lot of corn acres being shelled.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News