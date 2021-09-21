Corn harvest is off to a fast start. Hot and dry conditions have resulted in the crop drying very quickly in the field. Yields are strong in most areas, with exceptions noted on some hill ground where there were stand issues related to cold, wet ground. Soybean leaves are falling fast with some farmers eyeing the start of beans in the near future. Dry weather is forecast for this week, which should lead to a lot of corn acres being shelled.
Sept. 20, 2021: Harvest starts fast
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Last week saw more good weather. The week before we received two separate rains of over an inch. This past week was dry with moderate temps. S…
- Updated
The dry weather last week really helped the crop continue to mature. Some have started shelling corn. Most will start in the next two weeks or…