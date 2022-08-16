Aug. 15, 2022: Rain needed desperately

People are also reading…
We desperately need a rain to turn the corner. We missed out this past week. There's a good chance Tuesday, so we hope it can hang on. Pastures are really firing up. In places, corn is showing major drought signs. Most is now dented and should be okay, but some later stuff still needs to finish out. Should see some silage start to go up this week on early-plant corn. Full-season and double-crop soybeans showing some drought stress too. They'll really hurt if this next rain misses us. Fungicide applications have pretty much wrapped up.