Aug. 29, 2022: Silage choppers a sure sign of fall

Starting to see a few silage choppers in the corn fields. A sure sign of fall trying to make its appearance! We pulled back several shucks this week and have seen mixed results. Most looks pretty good, but there are some pollination issues in places. Not major, but will cause some impact on yields. Soybeans are ready for another drink, especially in the double-cropped straw fields. We have a slim chance of rain to start the week. Pastures are in need of the moisture as well.

