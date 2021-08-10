 Skip to main content
August 9, 2021: Crops take advantage of light rain

Earlier-planted corn entering soft dough stage. Soybeans are setting pods and are very lush in growth. Lot of fungicide applications being made over bean fields. Double crop soybeans are canopied and starting to bloom. Everything has really taken advantage, growth wise, of the light rain last week. Pastures are in very good shape for this time of year! Light rain in the forecast for the first of the week again. Should really help on later-planted crops!

