July 11, 2022: Hot, dry weather ahead

People are also reading…
After-wheat beans were finished up this week and many have emerged. Much-needed rain fell in some areas, and some got very little. Fungicide is being flown on corn in a lot of the area as most has tassels and silks present. Soybeans are blooming and some fields are even showing some pods developing. Pastures are showing their July/August stress signs and will welcome any drink that comes their way. Some red clover fields will see a second cutting this week. Hot, dry period ahead of us. Going to be a tough test for all.