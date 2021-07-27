 Skip to main content
July 26, 2021: Corn growth 'all over the place'

We’re haying CRP. Crops are really growing now. Corn is all over the place, growth wise, but a lot of it is entering the milk stage in the ears. Soybeans are in full bloom and starting to set a few pods. Later double-crop beans look phenomenal and are taking full advantage of the sufficient ground moisture. Second and third trifoliates already out. Pastures are still lush, but heading into a hot week. A lot of this grass will probably shut down. Stay cool this week!

