We’re haying CRP. Crops are really growing now. Corn is all over the place, growth wise, but a lot of it is entering the milk stage in the ears. Soybeans are in full bloom and starting to set a few pods. Later double-crop beans look phenomenal and are taking full advantage of the sufficient ground moisture. Second and third trifoliates already out. Pastures are still lush, but heading into a hot week. A lot of this grass will probably shut down. Stay cool this week!
July 26, 2021: Corn growth 'all over the place'