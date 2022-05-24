May 23, 2022: Multitude of fieldwork on hold

A multitude of field work, to start the week, was put on hold with rain late Monday night (May 16). Most of the area sat idle after that. The majority of crops have been put in the ground though. Corn is mostly emerged and seeing a lot of soybeans popping up. Wheat fields have fully headed and many are receiving fungicide treatments. Some rye and alfalfa have been put up for hay. Pastures and hay fields are fully headed as well. Balers are anxiously waiting for another dry run! Rainy week ahead of us though.
