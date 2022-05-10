May 9, 2022: A rain-out week

Well, a short couple of hours on Monday allowed for field work. Other than that, it was a rain-out for the week. The cool wet week was a stationary one. Seeing some rye starting to head out, but everything else was at a standstill.
Recently Listed
Well, a short couple of hours on Monday allowed for field work. Other than that, it was a rain-out for the week. The cool wet week was a stationary one. Seeing some rye starting to head out, but everything else was at a standstill.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.