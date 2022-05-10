 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 9, 2022: A rain-out week

  • Updated

Well, a short couple of hours on Monday allowed for field work. Other than that, it was a rain-out for the week. The cool wet week was a stationary one. Seeing some rye starting to head out, but everything else was at a standstill.

