Mitchell Rice farms in Chariton and Randolph counties. He grows corn and soybeans and also has a cow-calf operation.
April 27, 2020
We were able to get approximately two-thirds of our corn in the ground this week and finish up the last of the corn fertilizer. Some people were finishing up corn, while others were just getting started when the rains moved in at the end of last week. We received around 2 inches with several rounds of rain predicted to start out this week. The grass is finally starting to take off, and the cows sure are enjoying it!
April 20, 2020
A few planters started rolling out Sunday afternoon (April 19). Most other farmers, including us, are starting today (April 20). Hopefully we will miss out on those mid- and late-week rains and knock out some serious acres this week. Best of luck to my fellow farmers!
April 13, 2020
It’s been an exciting week! Most of the local farmers were able to get equipment out and dirty this week. Pasture fertilizer early in the week, anhydrous, field work started midweek, and even a few planters were running by the end of the week. For the most part, farmers are just making sure everything is good to go. When this cold, wet snap is over, we will be ready to hit the ground running!
April 6, 2020
Things started opening up the middle of last week for fertilizer application. A lot of pasture fertilizer has gone down. A few area farmers have been able to run anhydrous ammonia on tiled or hill ground. Some farmers in southern Chariton and northern Howard counties have even been able to plant a few acres of hill corn. We’re all hoping to miss out on some forecasted rains for this week to allow for continued spring progress.