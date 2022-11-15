Nov. 13, 2022: Lots of fall tillage happening

People are also reading…
Some harvest activity still going on as well as some late cereal crop planting. Lot of fall tillage and NH3 application going on. Many are applying fertilizer and fall herbicides as well. Cold weather will probably cease most spray applications through the rest of the year though. Pastures saw a slight boost in grass production last week with the moisture and warm temps, but extended cold temps from this weekend throughout the week will put them into dormancy. Looks like we’re in for some snow this week. We’ll take moisture in just about any form. Ponds are extremely low. Very challenging winter ahead for livestock producers watering off of local water resources.