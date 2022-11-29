 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 28, 2022: Below-average crop year for area

People are also reading…

A slow start to spring planting was the beginning of a below-average crop year in the area. Both cool temperatures and heavy moisture caused this delay. After the middle of June, the rains became very few and far between with little addition when they did show. Though the wheat crop was better than average, corn and soybeans couldn’t withstand the droughty weather. There were small areas with exception, but overall it was a less than optimal year. So hopefully adequate moisture will replenish soon and here’s to looking forward to next year!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News