Nov. 28, 2022: Below-average crop year for area

A slow start to spring planting was the beginning of a below-average crop year in the area. Both cool temperatures and heavy moisture caused this delay. After the middle of June, the rains became very few and far between with little addition when they did show. Though the wheat crop was better than average, corn and soybeans couldn’t withstand the droughty weather. There were small areas with exception, but overall it was a less than optimal year. So hopefully adequate moisture will replenish soon and here’s to looking forward to next year!