Oct. 31, 2022: Double-cropped beans turn corner

Corn and soybean harvest has mostly been completed in the majority of the area. Double-cropped soybeans are still standing but should see a combine this week. The hard freeze helped them turn a corner a couple weeks ago, and they have finally progressed to be harvested. The majority of cereal grains and cover crops have been planted. Most have emerged nicely after the showers from last week. They were a nice relief from the dry, dusty spell we’ve had. This week of 60s and 70s should progress planted fields and add some extra pasture grass. That should slow this early hay intake with our livestock. More rain chances at the end of the week, so fingers crossed!