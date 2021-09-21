Corn harvest is in full swing! Yield numbers are all over the board throughout the area. The soybeans are turning quickly, and we’re seeing some early varieties being harvested in the area.
Sept. 20, 2021: Corn yield all over board
From the Missouri 2021 CropWatch Journal series
