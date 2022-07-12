July 11, 2022: Corn tasseling, beans canopying

People are also reading…
Corn is tasseling in our area. Farmers up here are grateful for rain last week. Wheat harvest has wrapped up. Beans are canopying, and I expect to have a good week of growing with the higher temps again.
Corn is tasseling in our area. Farmers up here are grateful for rain last week. Wheat harvest has wrapped up. Beans are canopying, and I expect to have a good week of growing with the higher temps again.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.