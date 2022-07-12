 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

July 11, 2022: Corn tasseling, beans canopying

People are also reading…

Corn is tasseling in our area. Farmers up here are grateful for rain last week. Wheat harvest has wrapped up. Beans are canopying, and I expect to have a good week of growing with the higher temps again.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News