June 27, 2022: Corn takes off, beans struggle

We had scattered rain throughout the area. The northern part of the territory was able to catch a rain, between an inch and three-tenths, slowing down folks spraying beans and finishing planting. Some wheat was harvested late in the week, and I would expect a fair amount to come out of the field before the rains we expect for the weekend of the 4th. The corn has really taken off, with the beans struggling to canopy yet most places, and some beans still haven’t been planted due to ground not having a chance to dry out.