Daren Griesbaum farms in Marion County, near Palmyra. He grows corn and soybeans and has a hog operation.
April 27, 2020
A half-inch of rain in the area brought things to a halt after a very productive week last week. A couple good days of sunshine got us hoping to get back in field quickly. The days of sunshine were followed by another round of rain with accumulations of an inch and a half to 2 inches in some areas. It’s going to be a few days before anyone can get back to business.
April 20, 2020
Overnight freezing temperatures this week kept a lot of corn planters in the shed. Still, there was a lot of ground turned until midweek showers halted that as well. Temperatures this coming week should be more normal, so we should see lots of progress if we don’t have too many rain showers.
April 13, 2020
It was a very busy week here in this area. Lots of dry fertilizer and anhydrous being put on along with some corn planters moving. The forecast of freezing weather this coming week may have slowed the corn planting down a bit. End of the week rains also will put things on hold for a day or two.
April 6, 2020
Field work has been progressing here. Quite a few acres of anhydrous on, even with a few midweek scattered showers that rolled through and slowed things up. There has been some corn planted in the sandier soils in the Mississippi bottom area and on some well-drained upland soil as well.