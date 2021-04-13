Missouri CropWatch: Jonah Barry, Northeast

Jonah Barry farms in Shelby County. He also works as a retail product agronomist for a seed company.
April 12, 2021
The week started off with a lot of field work. Small acres of corn and soybeans were planted. Things came to a halt on Wednesday with about an inch of rain. Saturday we had heavy rains all day, flooding creeks and rivers, which will likely take us out of the field for the week. Spring has finally sprung, everything is starting to green up.
April 5, 2021
Over the last week things dried out enough for spring field work to begin. Anhydrous should finish up this week. During breaks of the wind, small amounts of fertilizer and burn down have been applied. A few have started planting corn over Easter weekend and small amounts of early soybeans. Planting progress will continue up until predicted rain on Wednesday.