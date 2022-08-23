Aug. 22, 2022: Corn, beans packing on weight

People are also reading…
Soybeans and corn both continue to take advantage of favorable conditions to pack more weight into beans and corn kernels. Parts of the area received another inch of rain a week ago Friday. Large-spread corn pollination issues from mid-July are becoming more apparent as we get closer to harvest. Heat and now moisture have continued to aid in development of ear molds and stalk diseases in some cases. As we get closer to the finish line, proper evaluation of late season standability will pay dividends.