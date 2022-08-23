 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 22, 2022: Corn, beans packing on weight

People are also reading…

Soybeans and corn both continue to take advantage of favorable conditions to pack more weight into beans and corn kernels. Parts of the area received another inch of rain a week ago Friday. Large-spread corn pollination issues from mid-July are becoming more apparent as we get closer to harvest. Heat and now moisture have continued to aid in development of ear molds and stalk diseases in some cases. As we get closer to the finish line, proper evaluation of late season standability will pay dividends.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News