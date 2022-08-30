Aug. 29, 2022: Into home stretch of growing season

People are also reading…
We’re turning the corner on summer and heading into the home stretch of the growing season. Most of the crop in the area looks to be in good shape overall. We received rainfall early in the week to help with kernel weight and bean size. Corn and beans across the area continue to be fairly clean from a disease standpoint. Southern rust has flown in on river bottom fields in southern Ray and Carroll county, however, we’re fortunate potential yield has outpaced that timing this year with the crop nearly finished.