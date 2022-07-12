July 11, 2022: Most corn done pollinating

People are also reading…
The majority of the corn for the area has completed pollination. Soybeans are busy blooming, with the earliest beans starting to set pods on the lower nodes. Sweet corn patches across the countryside are being harvested by kids, adults and no doubt several raccoons. Previous week moisture was adequate for some and well short for others. We’ll be looking for some substantial rainfall before too long, otherwise 95 degrees and windy will start to chip away at our top end on the corn pretty quick.