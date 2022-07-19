July 18, 2022: Bracing for triple-digit temps

People are also reading…
Parts of the area have been fortunate enough to catch weekend rainfall the last two weeks to aid the crop along, but this weekend looks to be a rough one at triple-digit temps for several days in a row. Early soybeans, April 12-22 planted, have reached R3 growth stage and fungicide applications have started. Growers with pivots are utilizing them during the cool hours of the day. We’re going to really be separating soil types with late July/early August extreme heat soon.