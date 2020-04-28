Kirk Ellis farms in Ray County. He grows corn and soybeans. He also spent several years going west each summer to work on wheat harvests.
April 27, 2020
A lot of field work was getting done this past week until we got 1 inch of rain on Friday (April 24). It’s muddy now. Last week anhydrous was going on, and corn planters were running. It’s supposed to rain this week.
April 20, 2020
We got about a quarter to half an inch of rain Thursday night (April 16), so with the cold weather it’s been wet so no field work has been done. Looks like maybe the good dirt might plant Monday or Tuesday (April 20-21); haven’t seen any field work done this weekend.
April 13, 2020
We got a few days of farming done, finished anhydrous but see lots of tanks and fertilizer going down the highway. A few planted corn, most waiting since rain came and we’re having cold, below-freezing weather for a week. Today (Sunday, April 12) it has rained about 1 inch it looks like.
April 6, 2020
We got about two or three days working and applying anhydrous corn fertilizer on the very best soils, but most of the fields were still too wet, and we were out of areas to run. Got a half-inch of rain Friday early afternoon (April 3). Just a few people planted a few acres of corn. It is wet again now.